Rajasthan Chief Secy lauds efforts for facilitating progress on MoUs

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress on the implementation of MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024.

Lauding the efforts of key government departments for bringing MoUs worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore on the implementation stage in a record period of two months, Pant directed the officials to touch base with investors on a regular basis.

Pant also appreciated the timely launch of online investor interface through which investors can get the real-time updates on the implementation of their respective MoU.

Congratulating Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, for spearheading the launch of the investor interface, Pant said that the initiative will play a significant role in enhancing ease of doing business and business competitiveness of the state.

Acknowledging the role of Department Secretaries in spearheading the implementation of MoUs, Pant directed them to build a direct line of communication with the investors for seamless implementation of the MoUs. He further said that sustained efforts should be taken to retain the state’s position as one of India’s most preferred investment destinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary, government of Rajasthan, said: “Under the visionary and pro-active leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, all key departments entrusted with MoU implementation are working in a mission mode to fast-track the grounding of the investment proposals. It is to the credit of all departments that in such a short period, implementation work has started on MoUs worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore. We need to sustain this momentum for the remaining MoUs, keep in touch with the investors, understand their requirements and create a conducive ecosystem for the implementation of the investment proposals.”

It is worth noting that during the investment summit held from 9-11 December 2024, the government had signed record investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore.

The government has so far begun the implementation of MoUs worth Rs 1.66 lakh crore in a record period of two months, which is about 5 per cent of the amount of MoUs signed during the investment summit. Many senior officials were present on the occasion.

