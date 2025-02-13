Centre grants Z-category security to Dalai Lama

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) The Centre has provided Z category security to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who is currently in Karnataka, on the basis of a threat report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), sources said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given VIP security to the Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama will get all India Z-category security.

Sources said that the security and protection of the 89-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader would be taken over by the VIP Division of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Thirty CRPF commandos will take charge and work in three shifts. The security cover for the Dalai Lama was provided by Himachal Pradesh earlier.

As per the official schedule, the Dalai Lama will attend a Long Life offering ceremony at the Gyudmey Assembly Hall in Hunsur town in Karnataka on February 14. He had arrived at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery at Bylakuppe on January 5.

Dalai Lama's security was tightened following the detention of two persons who were allegedly tracking his movement on the directions of Chinese national Charlie Peng, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on January 20, 2018.

Charlie Peng was earlier booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly running a money-laundering racket. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had detained him.

The incident of security forces recovering two powerful live bombs fitted with suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from near the world-heritage Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, where the Dalai Lama is holding religious sessions, was reported in January 2018.

However, the probe later revealed that the Dalai Lama was not the target.

The probe indicated the involvement of terror groups, which were allegedly involved in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blasts.

Dalai Lama, who is turning 90 in July, will be releasing a new book in March that offers insights into his decade-long dealings with China.

