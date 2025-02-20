Rajasthan Chief Secretary calls for timely resolution of complaints on Sampark Portal

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant on Thursday called for the timely resolution of complaints registered on the state's 'Sampark Portal'.

In a virtual meeting with Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors, he assessed the current status of the portal and announced that 'Sampark Portal 2.0' will be launched soon.

Highlighting the high volume of complaints from Jaipur and Jodhpur, he noted that while these are large districts, efforts should be made to reduce the number of pending cases through swift resolutions.

Pant stressed the importance of enhancing public satisfaction by ensuring effective complaint resolution.

He directed officials to collect feedback from complainants to verify whether their grievances were genuinely addressed.

In cases where relief cannot be provided due to budgetary constraints or regulatory limitations, complainants should be informed, Pant added.

He also urged authorities to reduce resolution timeframes, ensuring no complaint remains unresolved for over six months.

Pending cases should be addressed promptly, without waiting for deadlines, to provide timely relief to citizens and improve district rankings.

The Chief Secretary also called for better coordination between departments and district officials to expedite grievance redressal.

He suggested uploading photos of resolved complaints on the portal to enhance transparency and credibility.

Furthermore, he instructed that complaints related to essential services, including the Public Health Engineering Department, Medical, Ration, and Finance, should be prioritised and resolved weekly.

He said that the district and department officers should increase coordination for early disposal of complaints.

Also make arrangements to upload the resolved complaints with photos on the portal, which will increase its authenticity.

Earlier, this month, Pant had warned of strict action against hookah bars as they are banned in the state.

Chairing the meeting of the State Level Committee of Narco Coordination Center Mechanism (NCORD), he directed the Police Department to take immediate action under the Rajasthan Hookah Bar Prohibition Act - 2019 to realise the resolution of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of making the state drug-free.

