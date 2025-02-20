UPSC CMS 2025: Exam Date, Test Pattern, Fees, and Other Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification and started accepting applications for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination, in 2025. Candidates can apply for the exam at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. This year, this exam will be conducted to fill 705 vacancies.

Category-1: 226 vacancies - Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service.

Category-2:

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways - 450 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 9 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer Gr-ll in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 20 vacancies

Before applying via the official UPSC website, interested candidates must create their OTR(One-time Registration) profiles. Candidates can fill and submit their application on or before March 11.

UPSC CMS 2025 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be below 32 years of age on or before August 1, 2025, to apply for the UPSC CMS exam for posts other than the Medical Officers Grade in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services.

For Category-2 posts, candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993.

For Category-1 posts, the upper age limit for candidates must not exceed 35 years on August 1, 2025.

UPSC CMS 2025 Application Fee:

UPSC CMS Application fee is Rs.200/-. SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates are exempted from payment.

UPSC CMS 2025 Educational Qualifications:

Interested candidates must pass the written and practical tests of the final MBBS examination. Candidates who are yet to pass the final MBBS exam are also allowed to apply but are required to submit proof of passing the exam within the time limit mentioned in the notification. The degree certificate, final mark sheet, and provisional degree certificate will be accepted as proof.

UPSC CMS 2025 Examination Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in the given pattern.

Part-1 - Written examination (500 marks):

The candidates will write the written examination in two papers, each carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each paper will be of 2 hours duration.

Part-2 - Personality test (100 marks):

Candidates who qualified for the written examination will take this.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers (negative marking) in the objective-type papers.