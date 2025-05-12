Rajasthan border districts return to normalcy; schools, airports remain closed

Jaipur, May 12 (IANS) Following the drone raids and Sunday night’s blackout across several border districts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Sri Ganganagar, on Monday, the roads were again bustling, and people were seen engaged in routine activities, reflecting a sense of normalcy.

As a precautionary measure, schools, colleges, and coaching institutes are closed on Monday in several border districts, including Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, and Bikaner. Examinations in these regions have also been postponed until further notice.

Airports in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh (Ajmer), and Bikaner are shut until May 15. No flights are currently being operated from these locations due to heightened precautionary protocols.

While blackout in Jaisalmer continued from 7.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., Bikaner: 7.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m., Sri Ganganagar: 7.00 p.m. to sunrise, Barmer: 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., there was no blackout in Jodhpur.

The district administration stated that the situation is currently under control. However, officials confirmed that blackout measures will be implemented if conditions deteriorate.

Officials confirmed that markets opened as usual on Monday morning.

Despite the stable situation, educational institutions remained closed, and exams have been postponed.

The administration has appealed to residents to stay alert and follow safety advisories.

In Jaisalmer, the city resumed normal activity on Monday morning, with markets and roads returning to their usual pace. Precautionary blackouts and closures were observed overnight.

In Barmer, schools, colleges, and coaching institutes are closed for the day. The situation appeared normal in the morning. Shops have opened, and people were seen moving around as usual.

The administration may decide on reopening educational institutions by Tuesday.

In Bikaner, the situation is calm, and schools and colleges remain closed. Normal vehicular and public movement resumed in the morning.

Authorities are expected to review and update restrictions soon.

Further in Sri Ganganagar, although a blackout was ordered for Sunday night, electricity was not cut. Monday morning witnessed normal movement on roads, particularly near tea stalls and bus stands. The city has remained peaceful with no reports of unusual activity.

In Hanumangarh, earlier blackout orders have now been withdrawn. The area remains calm.

Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, normalcy is gradually returning to the affected regions.

The administration across all districts continues to monitor the situation closely. Residents have been urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity immediately.

