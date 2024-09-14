Rajasthan BJP plans rousing welcome after CM's return from Japan and South Korea

Jaipur, Sep 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday reached Jaipur after his visit to Japan and South Korea where he invited investors to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investor Summit in Rajasthan.

The BJP party office on Saturday was decorated with party flags, posters and hoardings to welcome CM Bhajan Lal Sharma who has returned from a foreign visit.

Sharma was on a six-day visit to South Korea and Japan as a part of the preparation for the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur from December 9 to December 11.

A grand welcome programme for CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is being organised by the party at the BJP headquarters. First, BJP leaders and workers welcomed Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the Jaipur airport. Now State President Madan Rathore along with State In-charge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal and BJP state officials and senior workers will give him a grand welcome at the BJP state office.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari said, "Everyone is very excited. The Chief Minister is arriving after his foreign trip. He met big industrialists from Japan and South Korea. Rising Rajasthan is going to happen in December. At that time, a lot of investment will come to Rajasthan, there will be a lot of MoUs and those MoUs will be implemented.”

On Friday, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore, General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi, BJP office in-charge Mukesh Pareek and other BJP officials made grand preparations to welcome the CM.

BJP General Secretary Jitendra Gothwal said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who earlier visited Maharashtra for Rising Rajasthan, has signed MoUs with investors for the investment of more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

“Chief Minister Sharma invited investors by going to foreign lands and assured them of better resources, good options and full support of the central and state governments to establish industries in Rajasthan. Seeing the commitment of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, foreign investors expressed confidence and assured them of investing in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Sharma also assured the investors of all possible help from the government,” he added.

Gothwal said that the opposition is upset with the support being received from the country and abroad by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for ‘Rising Rajasthan’.

“Congress leaders are busy making baseless statements. Congress leaders have forgotten that during their time, the condition of Rajasthan had become so bad that no one was ready to invest in Rajasthan. The youth of Rajasthan were unemployed and crime was constantly increasing in Rajasthan. Today, Congress leaders are talking about Gopalgarh while the people of Rajasthan know that the Congress leaders had adopted the politics of appeasement in Gopalgarh," he further said.

