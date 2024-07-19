Rajasthan Assembly adjourned for an hour after LoP calls Speaker 'Dhritarashtra'

Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour after getting engaged in a war of words with the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Tika Ram Jully, who had called him 'Dhritarashtra'.

Jully on Thursday night called Devnani 'Dhritarashtra' in a statement issued to the media after an uproar in the Assembly.

Devnani objected to this comment by the LoP during the Zero Hour on Friday, saying "anything said against the dignity of the Speaker's post will not be tolerated".

As the Zero Hour proceedings began, the LoP raised the issue of uproar during his reply to the grant demands on Thursday, and objected to the conduct of the ministers in the BJP government.

Jully claimed the ruling ministers used unparliamentary words on Thursday, yet they were not barred from the Assembly proceedings.

This was the reason he walked out of the Assembly and spoke to the media, he said.

The remarks led to a verbal spat between the Speaker and the LoP during the Zero Hour.

Devnani told Jully: "If you don't like it, bring a no-confidence motion against me."

Jully replied, "If needed, I will bring the no-confidence motion."

As soon as Jully said this, Devnani got angry and challenged him to bring a no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs said that any indecent comment against the Speaker will not be tolerated in the House.

As tension mounted, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for nearly an hour.

Jully later apologised for calling the Speaker 'Dhritarashtra'.

