Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Deepti takes 3-20 as India bowl out Pakistan for 108

Dambulla, July 19 (IANS) Deepti Sharma picked 3-20 in a top-notch bowling performance for India as they bowled out Pakistan for a modest 108 in their opening clash of Women's T20 Asia Cup at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Apart from Deepti bowling well in the middle overs to be the pick of India’s bowlers, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, and Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets each. For Pakistan, it was a disappointing batting performance where they struggled to get a steady tempo in their innings. The lack of partnerships and being unable to rotate strike often meant they were unable to break free from the pressure imposed by the Indian bowlers, as Pakistan lost their last six wickets for 47 runs. It meant that only four Pakistan batters were able to touch double figures.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan suffered an early jolt when Gull Feroza’s top edge on the pull was caught by mid-on off Pooja Vastrakar. The all-rounder returned in the fourth over to claim Muneeba Ali with another short ball which she miscued to cover.

Post the Power-play, there was no end to Pakistan’s woes as Shreyanka got a loopy off-break to dip in and take the leading edge off Aliya Riaz’s flick to mid-wicket. After Nida Dar holed out to long-on off Deepti, things went from bad to worse for Pakistan as Renuka had Sidra Amin slicing to backward point and Iram Javed trapped lbw on consecutive deliveries.

Tuba Hassan stepped up to hit three boundaries in her 19-ball 22, before slicing off Deepti to backward point in the 18th over, followed by the off-spinner having Nashra Sandhu nicking behind after Syeda Aroob Shah was run out.

Fatima Sana took Pakistan past the 100-run mark by slog-sweeping Radha Yadav for a brace of sixes. But Shreyanka ended Pakistan’s innings by castling Sadia Iqbal as they folded up for 108 with four balls left unused.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 108 all out in 19.2 overs (Sidra Amin 25; Deepti Sharma 3-20, Renuka Singh Thakur 2-14) against India

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.