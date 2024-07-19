Policeman killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad, July 19 (IANS) A policeman was killed by armed assailants in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, police officials said on Friday.

At least two terrorists riding motorcycles opened fire on the policeman when he was heading home after performing his duties, police told Xinhua news agency.

The officer was critically injured in the attack and succumbed to his wounds after being transferred to a nearby hospital. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators. No group has immediately claimed the attack.

