Rajasthan: Abhaneri in Dausa to be developed as tourism destination

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari announced in the Assembly on Thursday that Abhaneri in Dausa will be developed as a tourism destination in the 2025-26 budget to promote rural and heritage tourism.

She highlighted that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out conservation and repair work at the famous Chand Baori stepwell and Harshat Mata Temple in Abhaneri.

During the Question Hour, while responding to supplementary questions, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the state government undertakes development, renovation, conservation, infrastructure upgrades, repairs, and parking facility enhancements based on priority, budget availability, and necessity.

In response to the question posed by MLA Bhagchand Takra, she reiterated that Chand Baori and Harshat Mata Temple are protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India. She presented a report in the Assembly detailing the ongoing conservation and repair efforts at these historical sites. Additionally, she informed the House that tourism development proposals are reviewed and implemented based on mutual priorities.

A comprehensive report on approved tourism development projects across various sites in Dausa district was also placed on record. With this initiative, Abhaneri is set to become a major attraction for heritage tourism, boosting both local economy and cultural preservation.

She further said that the state government is committed to the preservation of temples, ancient shrines, and monuments of archaeological importance.

Among these, the Nabhadungri-Shiva Temple in Jaisalmer is currently in a dilapidated condition.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the temple's current state will be examined on priority, and necessary restoration work will be undertaken as per the requirement.

While responding to supplementary questions, she stated that the repair and conservation of temples and monuments is an ongoing process, carried out based on the availability of financial resources.

She emphasised that the state government remains sensitive towards preserving the nation’s cultural heritage and assured that restoration efforts for temples and archaeological sites in Jaisalmer will be undertaken as needed.

Earlier, in a written reply to the question posed by MLA Chhotu Singh, she placed before the House a detailed list of temples and ancient monuments of archaeological significance in Jaisalmer district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.