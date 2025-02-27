Ayush mobile units, OPDs, yoga sessions benefit over 8 lakh devotees at Mahakumbh 2025: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Over eight lakh devotees have benefited from Ayush mobile units, OPDs, and yoga sessions at the just concluded Mahakumbh 2025, the Central government said on Thursday.

To ensure the health and safety of millions of devotees, the Ministry of Ayush had set up comprehensive healthcare services -- 20 Ayush OPDs, various mobile health units, over 90 doctors and 150 healthcare workers.

"The Ministry has successfully catered to the healthcare needs of over eight lakh devotees, reflecting the growing trust in traditional Indian medicine," said Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Nodal Officer for Ayush at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

He informed that the devotees also benefited from therapeutic yoga sessions conducted by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), promoting physical and mental well-being.

To ensure seamless healthcare access, three Ayush Convention Halls were setup in Sector-2, Sector-21, and Sector 24, where daily yoga and wellness sessions educated pilgrims on preventive healthcare, disease management, and holistic living.

The Ministry also set up dedicated health screenings in prominent Akharas such as Juna, Anand, Niranjani, and Vaishnav Akharas.

In addition, mobile Ayush health units distributed medicines throughout the Mela area, while various teams operated from canopies at various Ayush facilities, providing essential health check-ups to the devotees.

Further, the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) launched a special initiative, distributing 10,000 Ayush Raksha kits packed with essential Ayurvedic medicines and wellness products.

In addition, a week-long health camp was also organised, benefiting 15,000 pilgrims, the Ministry said.

During the mega event, the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) distributed over 25,000 medicinal plants -- including tulsi, ashwagandha, shatavari, neem, amla, and curry leaf -- to devotees, promoting natural healing and reinforcing the importance of medicinal plants in daily life.

Over 4 million pilgrims have visited the Mahakumbh 2025.

On Maha Shivratri alone, more than 25.64 lakh devotees took part in the holy dip, bringing the total number of pilgrims who have bathed in the river to a staggering 64.77 crore.

Maha Shivratri marked the last day and final sacred dip of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

