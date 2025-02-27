WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants opt for bowl first against RCB

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 12 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner said she chose to ball first because chasing looks a bit easy in this edition of the WPL edition.

"Chasing seems to be a little bit easier throughout the tournament. We spoke about the powerplay. We just haven't had many runs to work with," Gardner said at the toss.

She said that Gujarat have made one change to their playing XI which played their last match as spin allrounder D. Hemalatha came in for Simran Shaikh.

RCB also made one change, bringing back legspinner Prema Rawat for left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said she would also have opted to bowl first and said it is very hard to cope when the team loses close matches. RCB had lost two close matches after winning two games. But Smriti said all the girls are very calm even though it has been a roller-coaster ride for them so far.

"It's very hard when you lose close games but as a captain, it's better than losing games by a big margin. Been a roller coaster ride but all the girls are really calm. There are a few players who are not used to this kind of atmosphere but wherever we play, fans have been supportive. Girls will get used to it," Smriti said.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(WK), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.