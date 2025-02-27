Shivakumar joining us cannot be ruled out, claims BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said on Thursday that the possibility of Deputy Chief Minister and Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar joining the BJP cannot be ruled out.

Responding to strong rumours following Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar’s open praise of the Maha Kumbh Mela’s organisation and his presence alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Mahashivratri festival at the Isha Foundation, Narayanaswamy said: “The speculation about Shivakumar joining the BJP is just a rumour. However, it cannot be completely ruled out. Similar developments have happened in the past as well. As for whether he will join the BJP or not, D.K. Shivakumar himself should answer that question.”

Narayanaswamy further stated that Shivakumar is facing internal criticism for sharing the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Shivakumar did not share the platform at a political event; they participated in an apolitical gathering. He attended the event following an invitation from Sadhguru. It is not appropriate for Congress leaders to criticise him,” he said.

“Shivakumar is the Congress State President. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not the BJP President. Despite this, Congress leaders are targeting and cornering him. It has been proven that Shivakumar is a supporter of Hindutva. In this context, he is being sidelined,” he added.

Responding to Shivakumar’s participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the historic Maha Kumbh Mela is not limited to any particular political party, as people from various countries around the world have participated in it.

Addressing Shivakumar’s presence alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vijayendra stated: “The Isha Foundation organised a religious event, and Shivakumar attended during the Shivaratri festival. Internal conflicts within the Congress party are increasing day by day, and rapid political developments are expected in the coming days. This is something I had already predicted.”

Meanwhile, responding to the criticism Shivakumar faced from Congress leaders for attending the Maha Kumbh Mela and sharing a stage with Amit Shah, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar said that if Shivakumar is taking stands against the principles of the Congress party, he should be suspended.

“Shivakumar’s participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela and an event alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not a major issue. If you can’t accept it, take action,” he stated.

He further accused Minister Priyank Kharge and his father, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, of making statements against Hindus.

“This is a nation of Hindus. This land holds the legacy and heritage of Hindus. Even communists have visited Hindu temples. Many Congress-affiliated leaders have attended the Kumbh Mela. Politics should not be mixed with religion,” Shettar said.

P.V. Mohan, Secretary of the AICC, had criticised Shivakumar for attending the Shivaratri function at the Isha Foundation, run by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Taking objection to Shivakumar accepting an invitation from Sadhguru, Mohan said: “Accepting an invitation from someone who mocks Rahul Gandhi, who is the hope of the nation, and aligns with the RSS narrative, while serving as the president of a secular party, misleads party workers. It is conviction rather than compromise that ensures the party’s growth. Otherwise, it damages its core.”

In response, Shivakumar maintained, “I was born a Hindu, and I will die a Hindu. I am a born Congress leader. Being a Hindu, I respect all religions.”

