Raj Thackeray slams govt over Pune bridge collapse, urges citizens to stay alert

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday came down heavily on the state government over the collapse of the Kanthmala bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune district, which left four people dead and 51 injured.

Thackeray said that if the government continues to be negligent, citizens will need to remain vigilant themselves.

In a statement expressing condolences on behalf of himself and the MNS, Thackeray extended his sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Criticising the administration, he asked, “If the bridge was in a dangerous condition, why wasn’t it completely closed off? If it had become hazardous, why wasn’t it demolished and replaced with a new structure?”

He took strong objection to the government’s standard response, which read, “Rescue operations are underway at full speed, and the government stands firmly with the affected citizens.” Calling it a stock statement, he questioned the root cause of such recurring tragedies.

“Why do such incidents happen at all? The government has so many departments -- what exactly are they doing? Can’t they inspect vulnerable bridges every few months, or at least before the monsoon? Either repair them or shut them down. If the administration isn’t doing it, what are those in power doing? And if they can’t ensure it gets done, what good is their governance?” he asked.

Thackeray also advised the public to act with restraint and caution. “People must also exercise care when visiting such spots, especially with family. This does not absolve the government of its responsibility, but caution is necessary if such lapses persist,” he said.

Referring to the early impact of the monsoon, he added, “Waterlogging, potholed roads, and bridge collapses have already begun. The government must now act on a war footing to minimise citizen distress.”

The bridge collapse took place around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, when about 125 tourists had gathered at Kundmala in Maval tehsil of Pune district for a monsoon outing. A 33-year-old iron bridge connecting nearby villages gave way, plunging many into the river below.

As per the Pune district administration's preliminary report, four people died, 51 were injured, and 55 were rescued. Of the deceased, three have been identified, while one remains unidentified. The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

