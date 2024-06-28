Raj minister holds public grievance session after surprise inspection in Jodhpur

Jaipur, June 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel on Friday held a public grievance redressal session at the Jodhpur Circuit House after making a surprise inspection in the ditrict.

Speaking on the incident of a man drowning in Jodhpur after heavy rain on Thursday, Patel, who is in-charge of the Parliamentary Affairs and Justice Departments, said. "We are sorry about the accident in which a person died due to rain. Wherever there is a mistake, it will be rectified. If the drains are not cleaned, cleaning will be done. Instructions have been issued in this regard."

"A meeting is being held with the officials to discuss how such incidents can be prevented from taking place in the future. Complete arrangements will be made to fix the drainage system in Jodhpur district," he added.

Talking about Friday's surprise inspection, Patel said, "By conducting surprise inspections, we aim to ensure that the employees are present in all the government offices to deal with people's issues. Public work should be given priority and people should not be made to run around."

"The government led by CM Bhajanlal Sharma is committed to resolving every issue of social concern. The pension amount has been increased in the state. Be it raising the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount, pension amount, or MSP, we are trying to fulfil whatever resolutions we have taken," Patel said.

