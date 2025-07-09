Raj govt to pay tribute to religious leaders & priests tomorrow on Guru Purnima

Jaipur, July 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan government will organise Guru Vandan programmes across the state on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on Thursday to honour revered gurus such as spiritual leaders, mahants and priests.

Religious leaders, mahants, and priests will be felicitated in every Assembly constituency across the state as part of this initiative.

The initiative has been taken by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, each religious leader, mahant, and priest will be presented with a felicitation amount of Rs 2,100, along with a coconut, shawl, sweets, and a Guru Vandan message.

The felicitation ceremonies will be conducted in the presence of Ministers, MLAs, district collectors, or other nominated officials.

Extending warm greetings to the people of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Sharma said, "Guru Purnima is a celebration of the timeless Guru-Shishya tradition. It reminds us to express our heartfelt reverence and gratitude towards our Gurus."

He also said, "The Guru Vandan programme reflects our deep respect and appreciation for the invaluable guidance of our Gurus. This initiative will further strengthen our Sanatan Guru-Shishya parampara."

Chief Minister Sharma was at the Poonchri ka Lautha in Deeg district on Wednesday, where he was warmly welcomed upon his arrival.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chairman of Rajasthan Heritage Authority Omkar Singh Lakhawat, MLA Bahadur Singh Koli, Shailesh Singh, Nauksham Chaudhary, and several other public representatives and administrative officials conveyed their greetings to the Chief Minister with a floral bouquet.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal was also present during the visit.

Chief Minister Sharma initiated the Guru Vandan programme last year to honour Gurus on Guru Purnima and to uphold the age-old Guru-Shishya tradition.

He honoured Gurus at the Poonchri ka Lautha, located on the Giriraj Ji Parikrama Marg in Deeg.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister performed Abhishek at the Shrinathji Temple and later fed gram (chana) to monkeys.

Chief Minister Sharma also performed a milk abhishek at the Shrinathji Temple in Poonchri ka Lautha and then felicitated the Gurus by presenting them with clothes.

