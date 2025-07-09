RK Sagar's The 100 Movie Review and Rating: A Gripping Investigative Thriller

Intro:

The 100 marks RK Sagar's comeback film as the lead actor. It is directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar and will feature Dhanya Balakrishna, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Kalyani Natarajan in prominent characters.

Analysis

RK Sagar shines as Vikranth, IPS officer. It is a tailor-made role for Sagar. He played subtle, grounded IPS officer role. It is a cakewalk for Sagar. He already proved his mettle as a cop role RK Naidu in Mogali Rekulu, most-popular TV serial. Vikranth is upgraded version of RK Naidu. He is quite impressive. Director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar scored points. The film is based on real-life incidents. The writing and direction are well crafted. All the characters are nicely wirtten and designed. Besides Sagar, Dhanya Balakrishna, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and Kalyani Natarajan did justice to their characters in the film.

The 100 is a gripping investigative thriller. However, it has several layers blended perfectly well. The film has a family drama with right emotions. Commercial elements are also nicely gelled, making it an engaging and entertaining film. The investigative portions are nail-biting. The climax portion shot in rain gives the necessary high towards the end. It is an intense climax and shot very well. Technically, the film is well-made. Production values are rich. Background music is impressive and compelling. BGM elevates the scenes. On the whole, The 100 is a gripping investigative thriller which caters to the fans of the genre. It leaves the necessary impact.

Verdict: RK Sagar's The 100 is worth watching. It hits the right chords. Go for it.

Watch The 100 Trailer Here