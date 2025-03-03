Raj govt to introduce circular economy incentive scheme

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday emphasised that the circular economy is a powerful solution to combat climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

By recycling and reusing waste, this system reduces energy consumption and promotes renewable energy, the Chief Minister said.

He affirmed that the Rajasthan government is taking significant steps to lead this mission.

Addressing the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum at the Rajasthan International Centre, CM Sharma highlighted that an Environment Management Centre has been established in the state for effective waste management and recycling.

Additionally, a new policy is being formulated to optimise the use of treated water, the Chief Minister said.

Citizens can also donate and reuse items through Chief Minister Sadbhavna Kendras, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan aims to increase its waste processing capacity from 21 lakh metric tonnes to 45 lakh metric tonnes.

Waste-to-energy initiatives are being promoted, with a focus on compost, Refuse-Derived Fuel, and organic fertiliser production. In urban areas, MRF (Material Recovery Facility) plants are segregating plastic, recyclable materials, e-waste, battery waste, and hazardous waste for better disposal, he added.

Chief Minister Sharma warned that natural resource exploitation has surged by 400 per cent over the past 50 years, exceeding 106 billion tonnes.

Alarmingly, more than 90 per cent of these resources go to waste, with only 8.6 per cent re-entering the global economy, the Chief Minister said.

This unsustainable consumption is accelerating climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation, he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has implemented various initiatives to tackle these challenges, he said.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, India has launched the world's largest waste management and cleanliness campaign, he added.

Additionally, a circular economy roadmap has been developed, focusing on 11 key sectors, including municipal solid waste, e-waste, solar panels, and agricultural waste, the Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan is at the forefront of green technology and sustainable development. It is the first Indian state to introduce a Green Budget, allocating Rs 27,854 crore for environmental projects, he added.

The state government is also investing Rs 250 crore in setting up a Circular Economy Park, and Clean and Green Technology Development Centres, CM Sharma said.

Under the upcoming Circular Economy Incentive Scheme, MSMEs and startups will receive financial support of up to Rs 2 crore, the Chief Minister added.

The Rajasthan Vehicle Scrapping Policy will also be implemented to encourage the disposal of old vehicles, he said.

To achieve a zero-waste society, the Circular Economy Alliance Network will be established, fostering collaboration between the government, private sector, and educational institutions, he added.

