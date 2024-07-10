Raj CM congratulates PM Modi on receiving Russia's highest civilian award

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on his "historic achievement" of being honoured with Russia's highest civilian award.

In a video message, he said, "It is a proud moment for all Indians that the world's most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was honoured with Russia's highest honour 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle'."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday presented PM Modi with the highest state order of the country during a brief ceremony held at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

"Under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, India's honour, respect, and self-respect are constantly increasing on the global stage. This honour received by the Prime Minister is a symbol of the growing reputation of ‘Naya Bharat, Sashakt Bharat (New India, empowered India)’ on the global stage," the Rajasthan CM said.

Stressing the PM’s "incredible global contribution," he said that PM Modi was not only India's favourite leader but his contribution on the global stage was also excellent, and his image as a global leader was a "matter of pride for all Indians."

"Many countries of the world have awarded PM Modi with their highest civilian award. Additionally, he has also been awarded by many international institutions for his notable works in the fields of environment, security, energy and global peace," he said, adding, "I congratulate the Prime Minister on this historic achievement."

The Kremlin on Tuesday stated that PM Modi was awarded the honour for outstanding services in developing the special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the people of the two nations.

"Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India," said PM Modi after receiving the award.

