Raisina Dialogue 2025: Foreign Ministers of Slovakia, Philippines, and Antigua & Barbuda arrive in Delhi

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The three-day Raisina Dialogue, India's prominent conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with delegates from 125 countries arriving in New Delhi to participate in it.

The Foreign Ministers of Slovakia, Juraj Blanar; Enrique A. Manalo of The Philippines; and E.P. Chet Greene of Antigua and Barbuda, have already arrived in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday in a statement.

Taking to social media platform X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Welcoming FM Mr. Juraj Blanar of Slovak Republic, FM Enrique A. Manalo of Philippines & FM E.P. Chet Greene of Antigua & Barbuda, as they arrive in New Delhi for the Raisina Dialogue 2025."

The 10th edition of the conclave will feature attendees including New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

For the first time, a Taiwanese delegation, including a senior security official, is attending the discussions, reflecting the strengthening ties between the two sides in recent years, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Raisina Dialogue is being organised by the prominent think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the MEA.

The event will feature participants from nearly 125 countries, including Ministers, former heads of state and government, military leaders, industry executives, technology experts, academics, journalists, strategic affairs scholars, and specialists from top think- tanks, the MEA announced on Sunday.

The Raisina Dialogue will be held from March 17 to 19.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is the chief guest of this year's conclave and will be delivering the keynote address.

The theme of the 2025 edition is 'Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet'.

More than 3,500 participants from about 125 countries will attend the Dialogue in person, and the proceedings will be viewed by millions worldwide on various digital platforms.

Officials confirmed that foreign ministers from 20 countries are present at the discussions.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister's visit to India comes as the US intensifies its push for a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to end their ongoing conflict.

Foreign Ministers from Slovenia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Sweden, Slovak Republic, Bhutan, Maldives, Norway, Thailand, Antigua and Barbuda, Peru, Ghana, Hungary, and Mauritius are also among the participants.

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Martinez Diaz and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A Manalo are also attending the conference.

Over the span of three days, global decision-makers and thought leaders will engage in discussions across various formats, addressing six key thematic pillars.

These pillars include: Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides; Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, and How; Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies, and Absences; Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains, and the Exchange Rate Addiction; The Tiger's Tale: Redefining Development with a New Approach; and Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, and Leadership.

During various sessions, participants will examine the current global situation and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide array of contemporary issues.

Over the past nine years, the Raisina Dialogue, named after Raisina Hill in New Delhi (home to key government buildings and a symbol of India's government seat), has gained prominence and recognition.

