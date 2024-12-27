Rains in Rajasthan cause dip in temperature, fog hampers visibility

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Daily life in Rajasthan has been severely affected as rain and fog grip the state, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and reduced visibility in several areas.

The inclement weather has intensified the chill, with dense fog blanketing many regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 15 districts and a yellow alert for six districts in the state, warning of persistent dense fog over the next three days. The weather disruption is attributed to a Western Disturbance, which has triggered rainfall and colder conditions across the state.

Heavy rain was reported in Pali and Jalore on Thursday night, while early Friday morning saw showers in regions such as Sikar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Kotputli-Bahror. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Neem Ka Thana, Sikar, with 25 mm of precipitation. The rains have exacerbated the cold wave, pushing temperatures lower across many districts.

The cold weather is being acutely felt across the state. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Churu at 5.4°Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature was logged in Dungarpur at 23.5°C. Dense fog has further added to the woes, hampering visibility and making travel challenging in affected regions.

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall and hailstorms are expected to continue on Friday and Saturday, affecting areas across Rajasthan. Light to moderate rain is likely in the Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bikaner divisions over the next 24 hours. Also, there is a possibility of hailstorms in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions during this period.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned residents about dense fog conditions persisting into Sunday, which may further disrupt travelling and daily activities.

Residents in Rajasthan have been advised to take precautions and stay updated on weather advisories to manage the disruptions caused by the adverse weather.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.