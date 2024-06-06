Rain, thunderstorms likely to bring relief in Gujarat by June 9, says IMD

Ahmedabad, June 6 (IANS) Gujarat can expect a cool reprieve from the ongoing heatwave as rain and thunderstorms have been predicted to sweep through the state by June 9, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The shift in weather has begun affecting the eastern regions of Gujarat and is slated to spread to Anand by June 8, subsequently reaching the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar area by June 9.

The IMD highlights that isolated areas, including Dahod, Chhotaudepur, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, along with the Union territories of Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli will experience light rainfall and thundershowers as early as Thursday and Friday.

By June 8, these conditions are expected to progress to southern Saurashtra, impacting regions such as Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu.

On June 9, districts across South Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahals, Dahod, and Mahisagar, are likely to see similar weather patterns.

Ahmedabad reported a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees above the seasonal norm, while the minimum temperature hovered around 29 degrees, also above usual by 0.9 degrees.

The forthcoming storms are expected to mitigate these elevated temperatures significantly. Authorities have advised locals to keep abreast of weather updates and make necessary preparations for the impending thunderstorms.

