Watching Sathyaraj on ‘Munjya’ set was like an acting class for Sharvari

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Sharvari said that watching acclaimed star Sathyaraj, who is known for his iconic role as Katappa in the 'Baahubali' franchise, on the sets of 'Munjya' was like attending an acting workshop every day.

Sharvari said: “I am a huge fan of all of Rajamouli sir’s work and of course his epic cult blockbuster Baahubali. I have seen both films multiple times. So, when I first learnt that Sathyaraj sir is part of Munjya, I was excited beyond words."

Sharvari picked up a lot from him by seeing the actor carry his scenes perfectly.

“Watching Sathyaraj sir on-set was like attending an acting workshop every day. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything,” she said.

She said that Sathyaraj’s acting prowess made every scene come alive.

“Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir’s consistency and ease made every scene come alive,” said the actress, who began her career in 2015 as an assistant director for filmmakers Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The 27-year-old actress is grateful for the opportunity she got.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have shared the screen with such a phenomenal actor and I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again,” said Sharvari, who made her acting debut with Kabir Khan's war drama series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' in 2020.

A supernatural horror comedy, 'Munjya' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is the fourth film of the Maddock Supernatural Universe and also stars Mona Singh and Abhay Verma. The storyline revolves around the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. 'Munjya' will be released in cinemas on June 7.

