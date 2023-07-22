Rain likely in various regions across the country till July 25

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle in the national capital during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was recorded at 59 per cent.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to be above 33 degrees and below 38 degrees, and the minimum temperature to be less than 30 degrees but above 25.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast agency said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Konkan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State during next two days while subdued rainfall over northeast and remaining parts of east India is likely to continue during next 4-5 days.

In the weather bulletin released by the IMD, it said that weather conditions in various regions of India till July 25 are expected to bring significant rainfall and some heavy downpours.

The IMD further predicted that Central India can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the region during the next five days.

West India is likely to experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State during the next three days, with a decrease thereafter.

“Mumbai may witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two days, and Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State may also see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 22,” said the weather forecast agency.

