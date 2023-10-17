Rahul, Priyanka to boost Congress campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) The Congress campaign for next month's Assembly elections in Telangana is set to get a boost with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi participating in the bus yatra from Wednesday.

Both the leaders will arrive in Telangana in the evening and will visit Ramappa temple in Mulugu constituency.

They will participate in ‘Vijay Bheri Yatra’ from the temple to Ramanujapuram, where they will address the public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi will participate in the bus yatra from Mulugu town to Bhupalapally, covering a distance of 35 km.

He will subsequently participate in the padyatra in Bhupalpally. The Congress leader will walk with unemployed youth to know their problems.

Congress leaders said while Priyanka Gandhi will participate in the bus yatra only on the first day, Rahul Gandhi will continue his visit till October 20.

The bus yatra will be held in three phases.

In the first phase till October 20, Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of about 190 km covering five Assembly constituencies in Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts.

State Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings, undertake padyatra and also interact with various sections of people.

This will be the first visit by the party’s central leaders to Telangana after the announcement of election schedule last week.

The Congress party on October 15 announced candidates for 55 out of 119 Assembly seats in the state. The second list is likely to be released after October 20. The party leaders hope that Rahul Gandhi’s visit will give impetus to the party campaign for November 30 elections.

The Congress camp is already upbeat after last month’s massive public meeting in Hyderabad where the party announced six guarantees. The entire top leadership of Congress had attended the public meeting held on September 17 at the end of two-day meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

After the meeting, the party leaders visited all the Assembly constituencies in the state to go door-to-door to explain the six guarantees. The party is confident that six guarantees will help it repeat its Karnataka performance and storm to power after missing it twice despite claiming credit for carving out Telangana state.

As per the schedule of the bus yatra, Rahul Gandhi will visit Ramagundam constituency on October 19. He will interact with leaders of workers’ unions of Singareni, NTPC and RFCL and also contract workers. He will then participate in the bus yatra from Ramagundam to Peddapalli, covering a distance of 30 km.

He will also address a public meeting and interact with the Rice Millers Association and farmers. Rahul Gandhi will then travel in the bus from Peddapalli to Karimnagar, a distance of 35 km. He will participate in the padyatra in Karimnagar for one hour in the evening.

On October 20, Rahul Gandhi will cover Bodhan, Armur and Nizamabad district. In Bodhan constituency, he will interact with Beedi rollers and families of Gulf migrant workers. The MP will also visit Nizam Sugar Factory. He will then participate in the bus yatra from Bodhan to Armur, a distance of 50 km.

At Armur, he will address a public meeting and also interact with turmeric and sugarcane farmers. This will be followed by bus yatra from Armur to Nizamabad, a distance of 25 km. He will conclude a three-day visit with padyatra at Nizamabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.