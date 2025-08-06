Rahul, Kharge seek Presidential assent for Telangana Backward Class quota Bills

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called for Presidential assent on two Bills passed by Telangana legislature for 42 per cent reservation for backward classes.

Rahul Gandhi expressed the hope that the President of India Droupadi Murmu will give her assent to the Bills.

“The Telangana Government and Congress sat on a dharna in Delhi today, demanding that the President assent to the law reserving 42 per cent for backward classes in education, employment and local government. This law is a major advance towards the Constitution's vision of social justice, grounded in data from the caste census,” he posted on X.

“I am grateful to INDIA leaders who voiced their support, and hope the Hon'ble President will take note and assent. This fight is not just for Telangana. It is a collective fight to ensure that Indians from marginalised communities have their rightful share in power and progress,” added the Congress leader.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the delay in approving the Telangana Bills.

“The Telangana government of Congress has passed a Bill to ensure 42 per cent reservation for OBC categories in education, government jobs, and local self-governance. This Bill is currently pending with the Honourable President. On this issue, today, the Chief Minister of Telangana, all ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders of the Congress party staged a protest in Delhi,” Kharge said in a post on ‘X’.

“After the caste survey, our government has taken such a step, which will strengthen social justice. Modi government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is hollow because it is determined to become a barrier between this Bill and the rights of the deprived,” added Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called for early Presidential assent for the Backward Class reservation Bill.

“The Congress govt in Telangana has passed a historic Bill ensuring 42 per cent reservation for the OBCs in education, employment, and local governance — a bold step grounded in caste census data. But the Bill remains stuck, awaiting the President’s assent. In protest, the CM, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Congress leaders held a dharna in Delhi, demanding immediate approval,” wrote the MP from Wayanad.

“This is not just Telangana’s fight — it’s a national call for justice, equity, and rightful representation for marginalised communities. Justice delayed is justice denied,” she added.

