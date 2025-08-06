Jr Women's National C'ship: Manipur, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu win on day six

Kakinada, Aug 6 (IANS) Manipur Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu won their final league match while Hockey Himachal drew with Hockey Association of Bihar on the sixth day saw end of all Division ‘B’ matches of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship.

In the first match of the day Manipur Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 3-1 with Kangjam Silvia Chanu (27’, 49’) scoring two goals and Devi Mutum Priya (26’) scoring one goal for Manipur Hockey. The lone goal for Assam Hockey was scored by Ashmita Tigga (20’).

The next match saw a dominating performance by Hockey Uttarakhand as they went on to defeat Hockey Kerala 7-0 in their final match. Hockey Uttarakhand captain Saloni Pilkhwal (9’, 31’, 46’) scored a hat-trick, while Raeen Kehkasha Ali (4’, 14’) and Aarti (40’, 45’) scored two goals each.

In the next match Hockey Himachal drew 1-1 with Hockey Association of Bihar with Hockey Himachal’s Bhoomi (12’) and Hockey Association of Bihar’s Khushi Kumari (11’) scoring a goal each.

In the final Division ’B’ match Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Arunachal 5 -0 with Priyadharsini K (39’, 52’) scoring two goals while Akshatha R (43’), Subalakshmi L (40’) and Jayashalini S (46’) scored a goal each.

With this all the Division B matches of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship came to an end, with Manipur Hockey from Pool A and Hockey Himachal from Pool B being promoted to Division A matches, which will take place next year. Earlier this week, Goans Hockey from Pool A and Hockey Mizoram from Pool B of Division C also got promoted to Division B of the Junior Women National Championship next year.

Second half of the day saw Division ‘A’ league matches take place with Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand, winning their respective pool matches while the match between Hockey Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Hockey ended in a draw.

In the first Division ‘A’ match Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Punjab 4-0 with Kajal (13’, 52’) and Sneha Patel (36’, 45’) scoring two goals each.

In the next match Hockey Haryana drew 1-1 with Uttar Pradesh Hockey with Hockey Haryana captain Shashi Khasa (5’) and Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s Rashmi Patel (54’) scoring a goal each.

In the third Division 'A' match Hockey Jharkhand defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 7-1 with Saroj Kumari (3’, 8’), Sweety Dungdung (47’, 50’) and Captain Rajni Kerketta (36’, 41’) scoring two goals each, while Roshni Aind (19’) scored the seventh goal for Hockey Jharkhand. The lone goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey was scored by Chetna Rani Das (16’).

Last match of the day is set to take place between the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra.

