Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar, no vote theft: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a "serial liar", and accused him of spreading lies again.

While commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s 'vote chori' allegations amid his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, CM Fadnavis said there was no vote theft.

"Rahul Gandhi has been spreading lies for a long time," said the CM as he was speaking to reporters after the announcement of the BJP's new Mumbai chief.

“I have already said Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar. He has been speaking lies. Now, the parties from Maharashtra are joining him to spread lies. The falsehood lacks any foundation, and the fort built on the foundation of falsehood always falls. The opposition should know that the votes and faith of voters are won by reaching out to them.”

He taunted the opposition for its campaign, saying it is to “keep the heart pleased/entertained, Ghalib, (Dil behalaane ke liye Ghalib).”

CM Fadnavis’ statement comes on a day when the Shiv Sena(UBT) in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that the BJP-led Mahayuti government was formed through vote chori because Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar did not receive the support of the people. "

"The government is not real," said the Thackeray camp in Saamana’s Monday editorial, which also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing them of "vote rigging and misuse of government funds".

CM Fadnavis on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray for extending his support to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote chori. He termed these charges baseless and accused them of misleading the voters and supporters.

Last week, CM Fadnavis accused the Congress of ‘vote chori’ amid allegations that family members and associates of senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan were involved in voting in more than one place. “The Congress stands exposed; the allegations are serious. Our MLA Atulbaba Bhosale has clearly shown how the Congress is indulging in vote theft. It's up to Rahul Gandhi to respond to this revelation. All contracts of vote chori are taken by Rahul Gandhi,” he alleged.

