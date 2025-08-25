'If the franchise feels there’s a role for me': De Villiers hints at possible IPL coaching role with RCB

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Former South African batting icon AB de Villiers has dropped a major hint about a possible return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a different capacity, expressing his desire for a coaching or mentoring role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the future.

De Villiers spent the majority of his IPL career at RCB. The wicketkeeper-batter started his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 and played for them for three seasons before joining the RCB in 2011.

The South African legend, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2021, said that while a full-time professional commitment to the league is unlikely. But, his bond with RCB remains strong and if the Bengaluru-based franchise feels there is role for him to be associated with the team, he is ready.

“I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never. My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there’s a role for me (as a coach or mentor), when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB,” de Villiers told IANS.

The former RCB stalwart smashed 4,522 runs from the 157 matches that he played for RCB. His average of 41.10 and a blistering strike rate of 158.33 were simply beyond words. He also scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The South African also holds a record for the highest partnership in IPL history after combining for a mammoth 229-run stand for the second wicket with the India stalwart Virat Kohli against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season, when he made 687 runs and finished third on the runs chart.

The former RCB stalwart, who played 184 IPL matches across two franchises, scored 5,162 runs at a strike rate of 151.68, including 40 fifties and three centuries.

In 2022, De Villiers was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle.

