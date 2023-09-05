Rahul Gandhi to participate in conversation programme at Oslo University

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be visiting Europe on three nation visit for a week from September 6 to 11, will hold a conversation programme at University of Oslo in Netherlands on the theme of 'The World's largest country; the world's largest democracy'.

A party leader here said that the Congress leader will be holding a conversation programme at University of Oslo on September 11 between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the theme of 'The World's largest country; the world's largest democracy'.

A party source said that he left for Europe on Tuesday morning. However, party leaders remained tightlipped over his departure from Delhi.

The Congress leader, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad will also be participating in a lecture programme at Leiden University in Netherlands on September 10.

According to a party leader, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a lecture event with the topic "India in the World: Interaction with Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda

Besides the Congress leaders Professor Jeanne Mifsud Bonnici will also be present in Netherland's Wijnhaven.

The former Congress President will kick starting his trip of three European Nations and will participate in several programmes there which includes his visit to European Union Parliament and interaction with the Indian diaspora beside many others.

“Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Belgium’s capital city of Brussels on September 6 and on September 7 and 8, he will participating in several programmes, which includes his visit to European Parliament and his meeting with Indian diaspora,” sources said.

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting France, Belgium's Brussels and Norway's Oslo.

On September 9, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Paris at 3 p.m. and in evening at 5 p.m. he will participate in a University programme at 5 p.m.

The Congress leader will then also attend a dinner programme on the same day.

The Source said that Rahul Gandhi will be also attending a breakfast on September 9 which will be followed by meeting with the MPs, friends in France either inside or outside France’s Parliament.

He said that he will then also have lunch with the people from the Asian countries in the afternoon before proceeding for his meeting with the labour union of France.

Besides the hectic schedule in France, Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting with the 300 to 400 Indian diaspora in Paris and then next day he will leave for Oslo on September 10.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first trip outside India after his membership was reinstated by the Lok Sabha following the stay of conviction in a 2019 Modi surname remarks defamation case by the Supreme Court on August 4.

Earlier this year, he had visited US for over six day trip to US, where he addressed the Indian diaspora, attended a lecture programme at Stanford University and others in cities of San Francisco, Washington and New York.

In March this year, he had also visited UK and attended several programmes.

His statements in US and UK drew sharp responses from the ruling BJP.

