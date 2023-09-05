Avinash Tiwary opens up on playing a gangster in 'Bambai Meri Jaan'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Avinash Tiwary, who is geared up for two releases 'Kaala' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan' back to back, has made his fans super excited to see him shining in both the projects.

The actor, who will be seen playing the role of a don in 'Bambai Meri Jaan', said he was shitting bricks when he was offered the role as he did not know if he had the capability to pull this character off.

Avinash is at an all time high as he has two releases back to back next week.

The trailer of 'Kaala' has already gotten great love from the audience and on Monday, the trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan was also released.

Fans are loving him in this underworld don avatar.

At the trailer launch, the actor spoke about this character and said: "When Shujaat came to me with the script and told me all about the character, honestly speaking as an actor I was shitting bricks. I did not know if I had the capability to pull this off . But the fact was what excited me about this guy was he came from hunger and took those platters to come to a position of power. It was his journey of what he became that excited me the most. The internal story, his family, his relationships, those things made me feel this is going to be an immersive experience."

"I am glad I got a chance to play this part and I am grateful for giving me this opportunity to become Mumbai ka Naya Baadshah."

'Bambai Meri Jaan' is a sneak into post-independence Bombay and streets riddled with crime.

The story revolves around the conflict between Dara Kadri (Avinash Tiwary), a rising gangster, and his father Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay Menon), an honest police officer.

The series is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon and Avinash, the series also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, 'Bambai Meri Jaan' is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 14.

