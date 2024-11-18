Rahul Gandhi needs to understand politics and concept of nation: BJP

Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP said on Monday that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi needs to understand politics and study the concept of the nation.

“Despite being the LoP, Rahul Gandhi talks about factless, baseless and unimportant things. He still needs to understand politics and the concept of the nations,” said Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore.

He said that while the BJP talks about staying united, Congress always talks about dividing the country and the society while promoting the policy of appeasement.

“PM Modi who considers 140 crore Indians of the country as one, treats them as members of his family, talks about uniting the society and does not talk about religion and society, but speaks of uniting them. What problem can anyone have if the communities in the country stay united? If these communities stay united, the country will be safe, but if the society disintegrates, it will break,” he said.

He added that everyone knows who is working to divide society today”. Congress has always worked to break and divide the country. BJP emphasises the slogan of 'stay united, stay safe' so that citizens come up with nationalism, everyone should have a sense of dedication towards this country,” he claimed.

He said that PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have clearly said that ‘we do not have any objection to anyone's method of worship, but people should have a sense of nationalism, patriotism and dedication towards the country and a sense of intimacy too’.

“My advice to Rahul Gandhi is that he should sit with our senior leaders and try to understand about nation. There is no need to divert this topic towards industrialists, he needs to understand the concept of politics and the country,” he claimed.

