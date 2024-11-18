Amid Nayantara-Dhanush controversy, Vignesh writes, ‘you are honest’

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) On Nayanthara's birthday, her husband and director Vignesh Shivan shared an unseen clip from her documentary that had been left out of the Netflix series due to copyright concerns.

Continuing his stand against Dhanush’s refusal to allow the use of footage from "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" in the documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale", Vignesh had earlier posted behind-the-scenes content from the film's sets on his Instagram stories. On Monday, the filmmaker penned a sweet message for his wife on his Instagram stories. Along with the note, their Netflix documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ was displayed, while the song ‘Kannaana Kanne’ from "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" was playing in the background.

In his lengthy birthday post, Vignesh expressed hope that one day people would understand the couple's point of view on the matter. He wrote, “when there is love …. We don’t need anything else thank you for defining what Love is ! Your face , your heart , your behaviour … every minute of your life after we met has been dedicated to me my uyir ! There can be no one like you ! @nayanthara my thangamey , who can only love soooooo purely & deeeply ! The fact that you are honest … that fact that you are strong .. the Fact that you demand respect … the fact that you are kind and vulnerable too makes you the most unique character I have ever come across in my life.”

The director added, “I always admire you ! You always inspire me … ! The way I look upto you , the way I love you I keep trying to express it in all the ways i can ! I hope it comes across to you Every part of my life after I met u has been sooo beautiful as much as your heart! 10 years back when I knew we were in love .. all I wanted was a lifetime with you with utmost happiness , with a lot of babies , with amazing moments filled with a lot of positivity with a lot of good people around us!”

“And to realise that we have come this far making all our dreams come true … and seeing a nice slice of our blessed life coming on an Global platform like Netflix … makes me feel soooo satisfied and happily overwhelmed ! There are so many of my lines that failed to be a part of the documentary for reasons the world knows ! Yes it’s painful that it’s not on Netflix ! But it can always reach people with all the other options the world has given to us ! And may be some day , some day , some good day…… People will really understand where we are coming from !! I hope ! That day comes soon ! Here’s one version that you actually haven’t seen my uyir. This is a voice over version that couldn’t make it due to copyright issues but here it is for you ! Love you my uyir,” the post further read.

Vignesh Shivan’s post comes after Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement threatening to initiate legal action against Nayanthara if the contentious content, which allegedly infringes on his copyright of the film “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan”, is not removed within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.