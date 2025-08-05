Rahul Gandhi leading organised campaign against ECI and judiciary, alleges K'taka BJP MP

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Lahar Singh Siroya, on Tuesday accused the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a targeted campaign to undermine constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court.

Taking to the social media platform X, Siroya said the Congress leadership was attempting to “spread lies and anarchy” to save the party.

He was responding to remarks made by Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad, after the Supreme Court warned Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Indian Army.

It is very unfortunate that Hariprasad, a sitting MLC in Karnataka and former Rajya Sabha member, has cast aspersions on the Supreme Court of India," says Siroya.

"In his Kannada X post, Hariprasad has alleged that the Supreme Court’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi are indicative not just of the falling standards of the Court, but are also of its support to a dictatorial attitude. Those are very strong words," he observed.

Siroya pointed out that Hariprasad’s post referred to Rahul Gandhi as a "shadow prime minister" and questioned how a person holding a constitutional post could disrespect another.

The BJP leader further noted that the Congress MLC had shockingly claimed that the Supreme Court and some High Courts were making "politically inspired observations and judgements."

"I always thought Hariprasad was a mature politician. I did not expect him to cast huge aspersions on the Indian judiciary," Siroya stated, adding that while loyalty to the party is understandable, it should not supersede loyalty to the nation.

Siroya said that Rahul Gandhi's indiscretions are "well known" and that he is "certainly not above the law."

He added that Congressmen still seemed to hold the view of "India is Indira and Indira is India," and that their "Emergency-era mindset has not disappeared," even 50 years after the Emergency was imposed.

The BJP MP said that Rahul Gandhi should display the "maturity, decorum, and propriety" expected of his constitutional post to earn respect.

"From my limited understanding, I don’t think our Constitution speaks of a 'shadow prime minister'," he clarified.

He further said, "Whether Hariprasad’s comments can attract contempt of court, is not for me to decide, but as a politician, I can recognise a very organised propaganda under Shri Rahul Gandhi to assault institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.