Raghav Chadha celebrates birthday in Varanasi with wife Parineeti Chopra

Varanasi, Nov 11 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, celebrated his birthday this year in Varanasi - the spiritual and cultural heart of India.

Accompanied by his wife, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Chadha participated in the revered Ganga Aarti at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat, seeking blessings from Maa Ganga for the year ahead.

Chadha, visibly emotional after the ritual, said that the occasion was deeply moving for him.

Earlier, the couple received a warm welcome from the Ganga Seva Nidhi members.

Chadha’s other family members were also present on the occasion. The video of their participating in the Ganga Aarti is getting viral on social media.

Reflecting on the experience, the MP remarked: "Gange tav darshanat mukti", adding, "I began the new year of my life by receiving blessings at the feet of Moksha Daayini (the bestower of liberation), Patit Paavani Maa Ganga. My prayers were for the prosperity and happiness of our country."

The evening Aarti left a profound impact on the politician. Describing the atmosphere, he shared, “The divine experience here is nothing short of amazing, spiritual, and almost transcendental. Being in Kashi, I am filled with happiness, cheer, and an overwhelming sense of energy. Har Har Gange!”

The Ganga Aarti, with its majestic flames, rhythmic chants, and the serene flow of the revered river, provided an auspicious backdrop for the birthday celebrations. For Chadha, it was not merely a religious ceremony but a deeply spiritual start to another year of his journey in public life.

Chadha and Chopra got married on September 24 last year at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities from the world of entertainment and politics.

Chadha was born on November 11, 1987, and is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

