London Schedule of Vaani Kapoor, Fawad Khan-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’ wraps up

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The London schedule of Indian actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy “Abir Gulaal” has wrapped up.

A source close to IANS confirmed that the film’s London schedule is wrapping up today (Monday). 99.9 percent they will not be shooting in India. It is not known as of now as to where they will be shooting next.

It was in September, when the shooting for the film commenced in London. The film is being directed by Aarti S Bagdi, who had back then offered a glimpse into the storyline and said that the film is about love and healing.

Produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, this highly anticipated project promises to be a delightful cinematic experience. A leading Bollywood music composer has already created 6 original tracks to be sung by Bollywood's best music talent, read a statement from the makers.

It was in 2014, when Fawad made his debut in Indian cinema with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer “Khoobsurat”, a romantic comedy drama by Shashanka Ghosh. The film was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. It also featured names such as Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He was then seen sharing screen space with actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama “Kapoor & Sons” by Shakun Batra. His last big film with Bollywood was Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India took place due to the Uri attack and was upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

Meanwhile, Vaani was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Khel Khel Mein”, which received a lukewarm response at the box-office. The actress will also be seen in “Badtameez Gill” and “Raid 2”.

