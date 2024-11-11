Kamal Haasan says no to all titles including Ulaganayagan: I decline all prefixes

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan, on Monday, penned a lengthy note where he requested his fans to simply address him by his name.

In a post on X, Haasan expressed his gratitude for the affectionate titles he has received, including "Ulaganayagan." However, he humbly declined to accept any such titles or prefixes, stating that he sees himself as a lifelong student of the art of cinema.

The actor wrote, “Vanakkam, I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me. The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is — a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories.”

The ‘Chachi 420’ actor added, “It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes.”

“I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us, the lovers of this beautiful artform,” Kamal concluded his note.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the upcoming movie “Thug Life” which is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2025. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the upcoming gangster drama is co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also features Silambarasan TR, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.