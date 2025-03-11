Raghav Chadha bumps into rapper 50 Cent: ‘Was looking for a Dollar but…’

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s husband and politician Raghav Chadha met American rapper 50 Cent in the US.

Raghav took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie posing with the rapper, who is known for songs such as “In Da Club”, “Candy Shop” and “In My Hood”.

“I was looking for a Dollar but all I got was a 50 Cent! @50cent,” Raghav wrote as the caption.

Recently, on March 6, Parineeti expressed admiration for her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, calling him an "inspiring human."

The actress reshared Raghav’s video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Crushing on this inspiring human,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In the video, Raghav could be heard expressing his excitement about being invited to participate in the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Executive Education Program.

Raghav stated: “I am super excited to be back at school. I am honored to be handpicked for this prestigious program and deeply grateful to the Harvard as well as the World Economic Forum for this opportunity.”

“This is a unique opportunity to enhance my learning in global leadership and acquire a skill set in policy-making while engaging with some of the brightest minds in governance, public affairs, and public policy. It’s truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape.”

Raghav also emphasised the significance of incorporating these learnings into India’s policy framework. He was recognized as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Talking about Parineeti, she has started shooting for her OTT series debut.

She took to her social media handles and shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

She also posted photos of other cast members, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla's hills, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled project is poised to deliver an intense mix of mystery and suspense. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series will be directed by Rensil D'Silva.

