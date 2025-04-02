Radical group founder wanted in Jaipur serial blast plot apprehended in Ratlam (Ld)

Bhopal, April 2 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Police in Ratlam achieved a significant breakthrough in apprehending Firoz, also known as Sabji, a fugitive implicated in a conspiracy to execute serial blasts aimed at creating panic and terrorising the Rajasthan capital city of Jaipur.

Firoz, one of the founding members of the extremist group "Alsufa", held the position of "Treasurer" within the organisation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest, underscoring the importance of bringing him to justice.

Acting on vital intelligence received from an informer, two teams under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police were swiftly mobilised, police said.

Following meticulous briefings regarding the potential dangers of the operation, the officers proceeded to Anand Colony in Ratlam.

The residence of Firoz's sister, Rehana, was identified as the target location. Ensuring operational precision, a cut-off team cordoned off the vicinity to secure the area, while the striking team executed a thorough search of the premises.

Despite his desperate attempts to evade capture through resistance and flight, Firoz was ultimately apprehended after a considerable effort by the officers, the police further said.

The accused has since been detained, and a fresh case has been lodged at the Station Road Police Station.

Investigations are actively underway to ensure all dimensions of the matter are examined with the utmost rigor.

The sequence of events that culminated in this arrest can be traced back to an incident on March 30, 2022, when the Rajasthan Police at Nimbahera intercepted a suspicious vehicle during routine inspections.

Upon searching the vehicle, three Ratlam residents -- Zuber Pathan, Saifullah (alias Saif Khan), and Altamash -- were discovered in possession of explosives and bomb-making materials, including timers, cells, wires, and various other apparatus.

Subsequent interrogation revealed their allegiance to Alsufa, an extremist outfit, and their involvement in a plot to orchestrate serial blasts in Jaipur.

The conspirators named eight additional members, namely Sufa, Amin Fawda, Amin Haji, Mazhar (alias Chhotu), Imran Pathan, Yunus Saki, Imran Matka, Aqib from Maharashtra, and Firoz (alias Sabji), as co-conspirators in their nefarious scheme.

The Nimbahera Police registered the case as Crime Number 150/22, invoking the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act (Sections 4, 5, and 6) alongside the UAPA (Sections 13, 15, 16, 18, and 20).

Owing to its interstate implications, the National Investigation Agency assumed jurisdiction over the case, designating it as Case Number 18/2022/NIA/DLI.

Over the course of the investigation, ten members of the group were apprehended by the combined efforts of the NIA and Rajasthan Police.

However, Firoz, as a key figure and one of the organisation's founders, remained at large, making his arrest a matter of priority for law enforcement agencies.

Police in Ratlam kept a vigilance on the organisation and Firoz both, the police officials further said.

An informer provided critical intelligence about Firoz’s presence in Ratlam, with purported plans to carry out a serious offense.

Acting swiftly, the police ultimately identifying Rehana’s residence in Anand Colony as the fugitive's location.

Mobilising their plan with precision, the police teams converged on the residence. The operation culminated in the successful arrest of Firoz, marking a significant milestone in dismantling the Alsufa network and ensuring justice against acts of terror.

Investigations are going on, said the police. Sufa, according to police, was founded few years ago. Later, it converted itself into Alsufa - a terror organisation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.