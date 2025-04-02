Mukesh Chhabra reveals 'I worked as a background dancer with Mika Singh for 50 rs'

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Filmmaker and actor Mukesh Chhabra revealed that he used to 'work as a background dancer with singer Mika Singh for 50 rupees'.

The cast of the forthcoming series, 'Chamak: The Conclusion' recently lit up the sets of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 15'. During the episode, Mukesh and Mika engaged in a fun-filled banter, reminiscing about their past collaborations. Mukesh, who plays a pivotal role in 'Chamak: The Conclusion', revealed a heartfelt anecdote about his early days working with Mika Singh.

"I worked as a background dancer for Mika Singh for just 50 rupees. He gave me my first opportunity, and I will always be grateful for that. It's surreal to see how far we've both come, and I'm thrilled to be sharing the screen with him again", Mukesh shared.

Mika, in turn, praised Mukesh's performance in 'Chamak: The Conclusion' saying, "It's very interesting to see Mukesh Chhabra deliver an outstanding performance. I recommend everyone watch the show. I remember when Mukesh started as a background dancer; he also worked as a choreographer. From then until today, he has seen everything in life, and his success is purely the result of his hard work and passion. I am so proud of his journey, from performing in Ram Leela, where I sang, to where he is today. I’ll just say this: no one should lose hope; just keep putting in the work."

Touted to be a musical thriller, 'Chamak: The Conclusion' has been directed and created by Rohit Jugraj. The much-awaited series has been produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj, and Sumeet Dubey.

The ensemble cast of the drama includes Mohit Malik, Manoj Pahwa, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh, with a special appearance by Gippy Grewal.

'Chamak: The Conclusion' will be premiered on Sony LIV on 4th April.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.