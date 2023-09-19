Questions raised on handling of BJP MLA ticket scam by CCB police as seer still at large

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) With the religious seer of Lingayat mutt Abhinava Halasri absconding even 10 days after the arrest of prime accused Chaitra Kundapura, questions are being raised on the handling of the BJP MLA ticket scam by the special wing CCB police.

According to sources, the seer is trying to obtain interim bail from the court. If the arrest is delayed, chances of swamiji getting the bail was increase.

The local court and police are claiming that they are making all efforts to nab the swamiji. Kundapura had made statements before the media while in custody that if the swamiji is arrested, the involvement of big personalities in

the scam will emerge.

The special wing’s failure to nab the swamiji had raised questions.

Medical reports and tests have confirmed that Kundapura does not have any symptoms of epilepsy. The doctors have termed the froth which oozed out following her collapse "fake".

Kundapura, after managing to obtain a bar of soap, had enacted a drama.

The questions are also raised on Kundapura being treated at the hospital for almost four days, when all medical reports suggested normal status.

On the other hand, the police have taken custody of one of the accused Channa Naik only after he came before the media.

Kundapura was arrested following charges of cheating an industrialist, BJP leader Govind Babu Poojari of Rs 5 crore promising him MLA ticket to contest in Assembly elections.

The police had recovered cash of Rs 40 lakh and fixed deposits of 1.1 crore, an SUV and gold ornaments worth over Rs 23 lakh allegedly belonging to Kundapura.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

