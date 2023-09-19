Taher Shabbir on 'Kaala' co-star Shakti Kapoor: 'Incredibly kind'
Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Taher Shabbir, who is currently seen in 'Kaala', has talked about his camaraderie with veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and shared his experience of portraying a villainous role and how he perfectly embodied the character.
Taher quotes, "This is my very first collaboration with the talented director Bejoy Nambiar, and I am genuinely thrilled that audiences are witnessing my work in a project directed by Bejoy Bhai."
The actor said: "I had an incredible support system as my cast, and our time together during the shoot break was enjoyable. Shakti Kapoor sir was incredibly kind, He is a truly warm-hearted person. I cherished every moment on set. I am immensely thankful to our viewers for embracing my character of Naman Arya. I cannot express my gratitude enough to the universe and all my fans. Continue pouring your love; I promise to work tirelessly for you."
Previously seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in 'Guilty,' Taher continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic performance.
In 'Kaala,' he plays a pivotal negative role alongside Avinash Tiwari, Shakti Kapoor and Elisha Mayor.
The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 15.
