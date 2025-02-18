UP quack, two aides held for murdering medical equipment dealer in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) After analysing around 300 CCTV cameras’ footage, three murderers, including a quack from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for killing a medical equipment seller in North Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla earlier this month, said a police official on Tuesday.

Ranbir Singh, 68, resident of East Moti Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi, was stabbed to death on February 1 and robbed of an ultrasound machine, laptop and other articles, police said.

The quack and his associates killed the victim as they wanted to rob his ultrasound machine and use it at his outlet, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia identified the accused as Md. Parvez Alam, 27, resident of district Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who runs a private clinic; Md. Nasir, 30, a resident of District Moradabad, UP, who is a ward boy at Muzaffarnagar; and Nikhil Kumar, 19, a resident of District Bhagpat, Uttar Pradesh.

One Ultrasound Machine along with its probe, one laptop, one bag, a passbook, and a chequebook of the victim and other articles have been recovered by the police.

The car used in the commission of the offence was also recovered, police said, adding that the vehicle belonged to Pravez Alam.

After scanning the CCTV footage, the three accused were seen near the scene of the crime just before the incident, said the police.

The registration number of the suspects’ car was obtained and its ownership was analysed. The call detail records and location of the mobile phones of the suspects were also analysed. “Finally, a raid was conducted at Bhagra, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where the accused were arrested and robbed articles were recovered at their instance,” said a police official.

The police said Parvez Alam needed an Ultrasound Machine with accessories for which he got the details of the victim’s office online.

“Eight months ago, he along with his associates tried to purchase the machine, but the deal could not be executed. After that he hatched the conspiracy with his two associates to rob the victim of Ultrasound Machine and Laptop,” he said.

On the day of the incident, Parvez Alam along with his associates came the to victim’s office. During negotiation, they overpowered the victim, throttled him and injected something to subdue him before escaping with robbed articles, the police said.

