Congress, AIMIM back Telangana’s early office exit for Muslims during Ramzan, call for nationwide rollout

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Congress and AIMIM leaders have come out in support of the Telangana government's decision to allow Muslim employees to leave work an hour earlier during Ramzan, and are calling for similar measures to be implemented across the country, for all religions.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader TS Singh Deo emphasised the importance of accommodating religious practices, suggesting that such arrangements should be made for all religious festivals, not just Ramzan.

“There’s no harm in it. It’s a step towards ensuring that everyone can observe their religious practices, whether it’s for Muslims, Hindus, or others,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel also welcomed the move by the Telangana government and urged that it be extended across India for all faiths.

“Ramzan is a holy month for the Muslim community. This initiative is important, and it should be implemented nationwide,” he said.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also weighed in, defending the decision and criticising BJP’s opposition.

“It’s just one hour for Muslims to break their fast, and the BJP is making a fuss over it. Why is there a problem with giving them just one hour? This is an example of hate and intolerance,” he said.

While the move has been lauded by Congress and AIMIM, the BJP has slammed it, accusing the Congress-led Telangana government of “appeasement politics.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to X to call the decision 'tokenism,' arguing that similar considerations for Hindus during Navratri or other religious events were never offered.

The holy month of Ramzan will begin during the last days of February and will be observed during the entire month of March. Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times for Muslims, which allows Muslims to fulfil fasting. It is believed that during the holy month of Ramzan, the Holy Qur'an was sent down "as a guidance for mankind, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

During this month, Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn until dusk. They are not allowed to eat or drink (even water) during daylight hours. Fasting is a private act of worship bringing about nearness to God, as well as a form of spiritual discipline and a means to empathise. The fast is broken at dusk with a meal called 'Iftar'.

