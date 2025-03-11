‘Pyaar Aata Hain’ director talks about Tara, Ishaan shooting in minus 10 degrees for song

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Sneha Shetty Kohli, who directed Badshah’s Genda Phool, Naagin din gin gin and Dil ko karaar aaya, revealed how she pulled off Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria's new music video “Pyaar Aata Hain” shot in pictureque locale of Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Talking about the song, Shetty Kohli said: “It has two beautiful actors Ishaan Khattar and Tara Sutaria. We shot this song in Pahalgam, Kashmir. A chunk was also shot in Betaab Valley where the movie Betaab was shot. We were lucky enough to shoot it in the perfect weather. So what really happened is during the recce of this video, my DOP Girish Kant and I, we tried to go up Chandanwadi to find spots that had never been shot before.”

“We tried the recce twice but we couldn't reach the location because it was a steep snowy trek and it was snowing heavily, our cars were slipping off the roads due to the thin ice layers followed by a snowy trek. Our toes were frozen and we were unable make it to the top.”

“But finally on the shoot day it got sunny and I decided "let's just trek up with a minimum unit taking some safety precautions and Just start rolling. Thankfully God was great to bless us with the perfect sunny weather that day.”

Talking about the visuals, she added that the snow-clad mountains with the magical sunlight was making the frame look so gorgeous.

“Some projects really have God's hand in it so it really worked for us. Apart from that I would also like to say that there are two difficult sequences that we shot in the song.”

Shetty Kohli says the song looks gorgeous and everything on screen.

“But what these actors went through still takes my breath away. Ishaan was wearing a transparent shirt and had to actually shoot in minus 10 degrees in Pahalgam and talking about Tara, She is a superwoman. Tara was wearing this blue saree which was a chiffon saree and it was Difficult beyond imagination.”

Tara was recovering from a viral fever when she shot for the song.

I couldn't even think of taking off my gloves even for a second and for her she was down with viral for two three weeks and after that she was like semi recovering it and then coming all the way there and shooting that sequence and just doing everything so beautifully.”

“As soon as the camera was on that girl was magic on screen. Ishaan and Tara are passionate about their work and their chemistry is beautiful.”

Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria came together for the first time in the music video Pyaar Aata Hai. The track, voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba, was produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF.

