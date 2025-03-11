Rains in AP's 3 Districts Tirupati, Nellore and Chittoor: Tamil Nadu Cyclone Effect

The state of Andhra Pradesh is experiencing mixed climates in different areas. On the one hand, the summer is already here and several districts are already reporting record temperatures. Bandi Atmakuru area in Nandyal district recorded 38.3 degrees temperature. This is an indication of how severe the summer is going to be in the state. However, areas like Tirupati, Chittoor, and Nellore will experience a different climate over the next two days.

A cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger widespread rain across the state of Tamilnadu and this ripple effect will be seen in Tirupati, Chittoor, and Nellore today. Light to Moderate rains are expected in these areas. People needn't be worried as the intensity of these rains will be minimal. It comes off as a welcome break amid the scorching heat that has taken over the state.

Districts like Srikakulam, Alluri, Manyam, and Eluru will experience heat storms throughout the day as people are warned to be careful before venturing outside, especially children. The 2025 summer is expected to be intense and the government is taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the people.

