Punjab Police seize two kg more heroin, seizure increases to 15 kg

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (IANS) In another breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the seizure of 10 kg heroin, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar recovered an additional two kg heroin concealed near a canal, based on disclosures from an accused, taking the total seizure in the case to 15 kg, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

The development comes a few days after the police had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of drug smuggler Harmandeep Singh, of Ghumanpura village in Amritsar, and recovered 10 kg heroin from his possession.

This is the second major recovery made on the disclosures of Harmandeep Singh.

Pertinently, police teams had also arrested Harmandeep’s accomplice, Lovepreet Singh, after recovering three kg heroin from his possession.

DGP Yadav said during the investigation, accused Harmandeep Singh made another disclosure statement that he had concealed an additional two kg heroin under a brick placed alongside the canal near Boparai Baj Singh village on the Khurmanian to Ram Tirath link road.

Acting on this lead, the police managed to recover the heroin from the pinpointed location shared by the accused, he said.

The DGP said the recovered heroin is part of a larger consignment smuggled from Pakistan with the assistance of Pakistan-based smuggler, Chacha Bawa, who used drones to transport the drugs across the border.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other associates involved in the network, he added.

Meanwhile, CI Amritsar has registered 14 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 29 drug smugglers in 2024 and seized 153.6 kg heroin, 4 kg ICE drug, 31.9 kg caffeine anhydrous, 17 kg dextromethorphan (DMR), and Rs 1.10 crore drug money from their possession.

