Siddaramaiah will positively go to jail in MUDA case: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP said on Saturday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will positively go to jail in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is still stuck in the 'MUDA' controversy.

“His mood hasn’t changed yet, and the MUDA issue continues to haunt him. This matter will not end here. You can get whatever certificate you want from whoever you want, but the law of this country is still alive. Courts are functioning well and will ensure justice. There is no escape—you will definitely go to jail in the MUDA case,” he said while addressing media persons at the BJP state office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ in Bengaluru.

Strongly objecting to the continued postponement of elections for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Narayanaswamy stated that it undermines the democratic process.

He said, "They once spoke about 'Brand Bengaluru.' Now, they are talking about 'Greater Bengaluru.' If they couldn’t develop 'Brand Bengaluru,' how would they create 'Greater Bengaluru'?"

He further criticised the decision to divide Bengaluru into seven parts, stating, "This is not the right approach. By creating 'Greater Bengaluru,' you are set on dismantling the Bengaluru built by Kempegowda. This move does not align with the vision of developing the city in an integrated and efficient manner."

Narayanaswamy further criticised the government, saying: "Already, disruptive elements have entered Bengaluru and are causing havoc. Bomb threats and various other dangers are rising. Instead of addressing these issues and ensuring the city's security, you are busy dividing Bengaluru into six or seven parts just to create more mayoral positions. This will only benefit those who want power, not those who want to build and develop Bengaluru."

He accused the government of failing in this regard.

In response to a question, Narayanaswamy lashed out, quoting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent statement that even god cannot save Bengaluru, he asked, “Then what is your job? Step down! Resign and leave! Someone else will come and govern. We can build Bengaluru better than you, and we will."

When asked further about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that developing Bengaluru is an impossible task, he retorted: "Those who are incapable make excuses. They came to power by making false promises about development. They are still stuck in their 'guarantees,' believing that these guarantees will keep them in power forever. But their so-called 'guarantees' have already lost credibility."

