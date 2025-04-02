Punjab Police clarify on security withdrawal for Akali Dal leader Majithia

Chandigarh, April 2 (IANS) The Punjab Police on Wednesday refuted reports claiming the complete withdrawal of security for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, clarifying that his security cover had only been scaled down based on a reassessment of threat perception.

An official spokesperson said that the adjustment was made following the latest recommendations of the Security Review Committee.

"Security for any prominent individual is reviewed periodically based on threat assessment. Accordingly, it is either increased or decreased," the spokesperson said, while adding that Bikram Majithia retains sufficient security, including an escort vehicle and an adequate number of gunmen, ensuring his safety as per protocol.

Meanwhile, the officials reiterated that such decisions are routine and based solely on threat perception reports.

His security was scaled down after Majithia, who is facing drug smuggling charges, threatened Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for retaliatory action when the Akali Dal comes to power.

Majithia said he was not bothered about the withdrawal of the security and would continue to raise public issues, "You can only silence me by killing me," he wrote on X.

Also, his party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which had slammed Majithia for his earlier statement in which he had criticised the removal of Akal Takht Jatehdar Giani Raghbir Singh, stood behind him.

SAD ex-president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government action confirmed beyond doubt "the dangerous and deadly designs" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the Akali Dal leadership.

"This decision has to be seen alongside the massive witch-hunt launched by the AAP government against Majithia. They are trying to falsely implicate him in drug cases even after their supremo Arvind Kejriwal has apologised in writing to the Akali leader for his false allegations on the drug issue," he said.

