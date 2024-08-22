Punjab Police busts interstate gang; prevents theft in TN, Telangana temples

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Thursday said they solved the sensational Shiv Mandir theft case in Khanna town in seven days by busting an interstate gang which was targeting religious places.

The gang was planning robberies in temples in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, which was successfully prevented, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

Four members of the gang were arrested and the stolen silver from the Shiv Mandir has been recovered, he said.

Protests erupted in Khanna in Ludhiana District last week after thieves broke into a temple and stole gold and silver ornaments and damaged the Shivling.

Hundreds of protesters, including leaders from Hindu organisations, had blocked the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway demanding the arrest of the criminals.

Three days after the crime, the police announced a reward for providing information about the thieves.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashwini Gotyal, had released CCTV footage and a picture of the thieves and assured that multiple teams were working to crack the case.

A four-second CCTV footage showed two people, one wearing a black cap and second carrying a rucksack, walking on the road.

Complainant Subodh Mittal, general secretary of the temple management committee, in his complaint said that around 4 A.M. on August 15 some people barged into the temple and stole ornaments, including silver plating from the Shivling, crowns from idols, a silver flute from Lord Krishna's idol, gold nose rings from idols of goddesses, among others.

The value of the stolen ornaments was reported to be around Rs 20 lakh.

The incident came to light when the temple was opened on the morning of August 15.

Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal had reached the protest site to support the demonstrators.

Both leaders raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

